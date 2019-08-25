Alleghany Has Lowered Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; Covington Capital Management Lowered By $2.84 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake

Alleghany Corp decreased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 21.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alleghany Corp sold 553,000 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Alleghany Corp holds 2.02 million shares with $80.84M value, down from 2.58 million last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $192.84B valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Anticipates Acquisition to Complete Before End 2018

Covington Capital Management decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 10.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management sold 7,459 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Covington Capital Management holds 66,395 shares with $25.32 million value, down from 73,854 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $200.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 14.90% above currents $42.43 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.96 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 20.40% above currents $356.01 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Landesbank maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14.

