Alleghany Has Lifted Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $29.76 Million; Stock Price Rose; Crown Castle Intl Co (CCI) Valuation Rose While Strs Ohio Upped Holding by $617,220

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 447,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.35 million, up from 338,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89M shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Co (CCI) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 4,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 232,586 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.77 million, up from 227,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 941,190 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.60M shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $179.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 680,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hospitality Properties (NYSE:HPT) by 23,927 shares to 236,265 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 10,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,855 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

