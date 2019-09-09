Alleghany Has Lifted Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $16.07 Million as Stock Rose; Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Increased Its Stake by $1.25 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 89,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 420,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, up from 331,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $682.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 347,240 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA)

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45M, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.21. About 2.66M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN PREMIUM SEATS THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 05/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Delta says only “a small subset” of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buffett’s Airline Bets: What’s the Record 3 Years In? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Southwest ending some Oklahoma, California and Florida routes out of Love Field – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Great Job Delta! – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Airline to build maintenance base at RDU, plots hires of technicians, pilots, attendants – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beech Hill Advisors reported 110,869 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.26 million shares. Blair William Il invested in 35,987 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Df Dent And has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4,000 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 461,648 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Company invested in 0% or 677 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs invested in 0.03% or 698,530 shares. Stelliam Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 464,000 shares or 4.96% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Guggenheim Limited Com holds 0.19% or 446,498 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.44 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.31% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.21% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 744,000 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $243.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 497,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).