Alleghany Has Lifted Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position by $15.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Unilever Plc (UL) Market Value Declined, Holder Polen Capital Management Has Raised Position

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 27.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 43,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 201,849 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51 million, up from 158,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 223,270 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Lotus Herbals sues Hindustan Unilever for ad leaked on social media – Economic Times; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Long Term Issuer Rating To Unilever International Holdings N.V.; Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Raises Quarterly Dividend to EUR0.3872 Vs EUR0.3585; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces shareholder rebellion over executive pay; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Unilever Rtgs Unchanged By New Top Holding Co; 25/05/2018 – Bill George: As consumer giants struggle, Unilever rises above the pack; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 268,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.48M, up from 938,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 1.09M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS BACK TO NORMAL IN NEW YORK; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 13/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 400 MAINLINE, REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 399,648 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $799.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.28M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,564 shares to 177,436 shares, valued at $46.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,100 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

