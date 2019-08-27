Alleghany Has Increased Its Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) as Market Valuation Rose; American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Stake Boosted by Frigate Ventures Lp

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45M, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 3.19M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 20/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL ABOUT 500 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS BACK TO NORMAL IN NEW YORK; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 210% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 504,282 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Networks has 132 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paragon Ltd Liability holds 500 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 461,648 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cim Mangement holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 10,397 shares. Alleghany De, a New York-based fund reported 938,000 shares. Hamel Assoc owns 4,750 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.17% or 13,705 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 4.34 million shares. Carret Asset Management Lc stated it has 31,030 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.38 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 560 are owned by North Star Invest Mgmt.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.48 million shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $178.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 162,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

