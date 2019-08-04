Alleghany Has Decreased Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Shares Declined; Groesbeck Investment Management Lifted Stake in 3M Co Com Com (MMM)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in 3M Co Com Com (MMM) by 245.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 3,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,320 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.75M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: America Last: Trump’s Attack on the Amazon Job Machine; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES tell @JenniferJJacobs @spencersoper; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 28/03/2018 – Cramer notes the Amazon-led declines, recommending some other, safer names for concerned homegamers; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Advsrs LP invested in 0.39% or 13,400 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White, Virginia-based fund reported 11,674 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation reported 488,802 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.85% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Doliver Limited Partnership holds 2,000 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel holds 2.81% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,700 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 1,180 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 1,005 shares. Winch Advisory Limited stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 3.66% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 33,474 shares. 5,955 are owned by Cibc Bancorporation Usa. Pittenger Anderson has 23,090 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Baldwin Management Limited Co holds 0.44% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 6,966 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 0.03% stake. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Llc holds 3,579 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was bought by PAGE GREGORY R. 16,065 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L. Bushman Julie L sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295. Another trade for 5,940 shares valued at $1.19 million was sold by Lindekugel Jon T. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of stock or 8,906 shares.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,200 shares to 26,560 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Artemis Inv Llp has 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 5.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1.89 million shares. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,736 shares. First stated it has 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 12,052 shares or 3% of the stock. Invesco has 3.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cognios Limited Liability Corp owns 2,375 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt Communications owns 13,998 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 155,136 shares. Beach Inv Management Llc has 1,240 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. Goldstein Munger Assocs reported 0.23% stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 92,377 shares stake. Moreover, Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com has 7.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,480 shares. Filament Ltd reported 681 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.98% or 22,946 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

