Alleghany Has Decreased Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake by $30.78 Million; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Boosted Textron (TXT) Holding by $398,000 as Stock Declined

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 162,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 378,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.18 million, down from 540,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $229.18. About 380,869 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 26533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 7,990 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 601,692 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 11/03/2018 – Federal Register: Petition for Exemption; Summary of Petition Received; Textron Aviation Inc; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO DONNELLY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 11/04/2018 – L2 Consulting Services, Inc. Receives Part 23 AML-STC for Avionica MiniQAR; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 09/03/2018 – B.F. ‘Bev’ Dolan Rode a Golf Car All the Way to the Top Job at Textron; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard St Tips Etf (VTIP) by 6,560 shares to 17,055 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 6,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,360 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Enterprise Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.