Alleghany Has Cut Service Intl (SCI) Stake By $6.44 Million; ULTRAPETROL BAHAMAS LTD (ULTRF) Shorts Raised By 17.36%

Alleghany Corp decreased Service Corp Intl (SCI) stake by 11.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alleghany Corp analyzed 161,000 shares as Service Corp Intl (SCI)'s stock rose 11.56%. The Alleghany Corp holds 1.23 million shares with $49.51 million value, down from 1.39M last quarter. Service Corp Intl now has $8.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 88,325 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

ULTRAPETROL BAHAMAS LTD (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) had an increase of 17.36% in short interest. ULTRF’s SI was 161,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.36% from 137,700 shares previously. With 26,100 avg volume, 6 days are for ULTRAPETROL BAHAMAS LTD (OTCMKTS:ULTRF)’s short sellers to cover ULTRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0088 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ultrapetrol Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.24 million. The firm operates in three divisions: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. It currently has negative earnings. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America.

Among 2 analysts covering Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Service Corp International has $5400 highest and $49 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 12.18% above currents $45.91 stock price. Service Corp International had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of SCI in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling reported 0.01% stake. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Hrt Financial Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 1.23M are owned by Alleghany De. Btim Corporation holds 248,264 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 36,500 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 54,969 shares. Palouse Cap accumulated 10,168 shares. Bankshares stated it has 39,336 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 196,730 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 7 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 2.29M shares. Select Equity Gp Limited Partnership holds 9.34 million shares. Lifeplan Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).