Alleghany Has Boosted Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; Adelante Capital Management Raised Its Highwoods Properties (HIW) Stake

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) stake by 17.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc acquired 130,412 shares as Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 882,822 shares with $41.30M value, up from 752,410 last quarter. Highwoods Properties Inc. now has $4.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 178,285 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 3.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods

Alleghany Corp increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 32.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alleghany Corp acquired 109,000 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Alleghany Corp holds 447,000 shares with $122.35 million value, up from 338,000 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $115.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $287.75. About 740,068 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,784 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora invested in 9,688 shares or 0.95% of the stock. First Manhattan Commerce has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hyman Charles D has 735 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.41% or 583,378 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp holds 0.33% or 102,952 shares in its portfolio. South Carolina-based Canal Insurance has invested 1.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank has 0.09% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,323 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt has 5.13% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,801 shares. 4.42 million are held by Northern. Lathrop Invest Corp stated it has 5.45% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Company stated it has 2.95% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). North Amer Corporation has invested 0.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $295 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Barclays Capital maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $300 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The rating was downgraded by Needham to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 16.

Alleghany Corp decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 6,500 shares to 28,500 valued at $50.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 553,000 shares and now owns 2.02 million shares. Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Highwoods Properties had 6 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Capital One given on Tuesday, January 22. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

