Alleghany Del (Y) Stock Value Rose While Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Cut by $60.86 Million Its Holding; Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Price Were Volatile While Havens Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 99,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 293,176 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.54M, down from 392,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $7.8 during the last trading session, reaching $742.76. About 36,447 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,377 are held by Btg Pactual Glob Asset Management Ltd. 66,817 were reported by Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Co. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 20,869 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Harvest Management Ltd invested 1.08% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Montana-based First Interstate Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Oakworth Incorporated reported 240 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Northern Trust has invested 0.03% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Charles Schwab Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 932,319 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 143,289 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Indexiq Lc holds 982,102 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 377,319 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Amer Gru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 337,803 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 3,032 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Metropolitan Life Insurance has 6,578 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc stated it has 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Pennsylvania holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 78,329 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 2,903 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 9,550 shares. 1,550 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 14,062 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Markel Corp owns 4,328 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Trust invested in 337 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.05% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 1,515 are held by Jane Street Ltd Llc. Qv Invsts Inc reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 256,294 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $102.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 451,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

