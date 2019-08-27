Alleghany Del (Y) Stake Has Boosted by Mcrae Capital Management Inc; Lakeview Capital Partners Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Boosted as Market Value Rose

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 19.81 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 351.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 3,340 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $744.9. About 50,264 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr holds 0% or 29,827 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 24,685 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 889 shares. Connable Office Incorporated reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Us Bank De stated it has 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap Corporation owns 700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 17 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0.06% stake. 44,345 were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has invested 0.45% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Bowen Hanes & holds 0.01% or 461 shares. Speece Thorson Cap Incorporated owns 17,444 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 47,288 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 2,766 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 0.06% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 7,321 shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6,720 shares to 142,177 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,995 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

