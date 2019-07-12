Alleghany Del (Y) Stake Has Boosted by Mcrae Capital Management Inc; As Vale S A (VALE) Stock Value Were Volatile, Capital Innovations Cut Its Stake by $824,030

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 351.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,340 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $701.07. About 35,738 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 43,370 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 16,290 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 59,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 6.01M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 15/05/2018 – Closing of Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil; 18/04/2018 – Prosecutors, Samarco to ask more time for disaster’s compensation plan; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS S11D MINE SHOULD PRODUCE DOUBLE THE IRON ORE IN 2018 THAT IT PRODUCED LAST YEAR AS PART OF RAMP-UP; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Pension fund Previ not likely to sell its Vale shares in 2018; 13/03/2018 – NEW CEO OF BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO OCTAVIO LAZARI SAYS BANK STUDYING CLOSURE OF UP TO 200 BRANCHES THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Mining Weekly: Vale sees key mine topping iron-ore output forecasts in 2018 –; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/05/2018 – Cobalt Streaming May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares to 91,179 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,423 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Com holds 889 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Bessemer Gp stated it has 1 shares. Kiltearn Partners Llp has invested 1.29% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.12% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 6,578 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 0% or 6,172 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated accumulated 4,616 shares. 80,989 were accumulated by Davis Selected Advisers. Prelude Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Weiss Multi has 0.31% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 6,700 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 63,832 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc holds 0.01% or 4,718 shares in its portfolio.

