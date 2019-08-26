Alleghany Del (Y) Shares Rose While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Share Price Rose, Rgm Capital Decreased Position by $10.73 Million

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 198,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.56M, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 270,049 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 17,540 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, down from 18,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $8.54 during the last trading session, reaching $747.18. About 46,672 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,515 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 464 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 444,217 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 16,190 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lagoda Inv Lp invested in 293 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 127,563 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0.01% or 167 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 2,607 shares or 0% of the stock. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.64% or 78,548 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 0.04% or 3,015 shares. 600 were reported by Bluecrest Capital Mgmt. Central Secs reported 1.85% stake. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.1% or 7,693 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc by 90,000 shares to 399,028 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cathay Gen Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 57,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Third Pt Reins Ltd (NYSE:TPRE).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 14,932 shares to 426,909 shares, valued at $87.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 136,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Legal General Group Public Limited Company owns 24,523 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Weiss Multi invested 0.1% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Macquarie Grp Inc reported 47,556 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 72,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 663,151 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,366 were accumulated by Gideon Cap. Parametric Portfolio Lc stated it has 125,402 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Llc invested in 63,075 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Rothschild And Co Asset Management Us reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Sei holds 27,414 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).