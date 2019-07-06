Alleghany Del (Y) Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Has Increased Position; Cyrusone (CONE) Holding Boosted by Grassi Investment Management

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 156.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 17,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,580 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, up from 11,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $705.92. About 55,914 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 114,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 352,506 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 8,634 shares to 53,372 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,897 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prns Lp owns 50,228 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc reported 85,645 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 9,822 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 13,334 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0.05% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 6,839 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 3,015 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap holds 0.04% or 373 shares in its portfolio. American Grp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Schwartz Counsel Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 10,886 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). State Street stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,114 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 0.03% or 2,696 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenbrier slides 11.9% post Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alleghany Corporation Announces Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weakness Across The Board, But Kohl’s Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Express Update: Management Certainty Amidst Bad Comps – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cognex Corporation (CGNX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. Shares for $199,436 were bought by Wojtaszek Gary J.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,755 shares to 115,050 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,550 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 704,054 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 542,185 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com holds 24,855 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,051 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Prudential has 66,044 shares. C M Bidwell Associate Limited has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 597,229 are owned by Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 6,884 shares. Echo Street Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Qs Invsts Lc reported 4,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 381,083 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Profund Llc has invested 0.04% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.05% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). National Bank Of America De has 3.20 million shares.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyrusOne Likely To Appreciate Or Be Acquired – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why One Red-Hot Sector Keeps Going Higher Even as Yields Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alkermes Plc (ALKS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.