Alleghany Del (Y) Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Upped Its Holding by $3.45 Million; Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding Maintained by Hutchinson Capital Management

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1233.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 42,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, up from 3,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $203.35. About 14.11 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 5,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,387 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.59 million, up from 184,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $691.44. About 82,537 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 79,986 shares to 4.92 million shares, valued at $209.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 10,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,548 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 5,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vanguard Group holds 1.32 million shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 978 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 844,685 shares. Polar Llp has 0.7% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 5 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 99,991 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset One has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 6,743 shares. Moreover, Dupont Management Corporation has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Cannell Peter B And holds 0.15% or 6,292 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd stated it has 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Moreover, Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 227 are held by Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc. Regions reported 639 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 3,900 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 2.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lpl Financial Lc has 2.33 million shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 28,675 were reported by Lakeview Capital Limited Co. Rench Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 4.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 1.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flow Traders Us Ltd Llc invested in 1,548 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 492,202 shares. M Secs owns 66,570 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc invested in 2.22M shares or 1.68% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank, New York-based fund reported 714,263 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grace And White Ny invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Midas Mngmt holds 1.96% or 24,100 shares. Stonebridge Capital has invested 3.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Accuvest Glob Advsr holds 4,487 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (NYSE:HSBC) by 66,050 shares to 131,999 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

