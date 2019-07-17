Alleghany Del (Y) Shareholder Kiltearn Partners Llp Trimmed Position by $36.90 Million; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Value Declined, Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Boosted Its Holding

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 44.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 60,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,280 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.49 million, down from 134,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $696.65. About 1,541 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 9,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,340 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47M, up from 237,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 1.23M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. $437,790 worth of stock was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 241,301 shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $89.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 4,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,056 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Partners invested in 0.15% or 48,237 shares. Qci Asset Management New York has invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ssi Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hsbc Public Limited owns 1.08 million shares. 496,972 were accumulated by River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Cap Ca reported 32,112 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability holds 2.14M shares. Cohen Steers accumulated 35,012 shares or 0.01% of the stock. South State Corporation owns 7,300 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Element Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.1% or 48,696 shares. Regis Comm Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 23,746 shares. California-based Aperio Group Inc Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 73,587 shares to 4.63 million shares, valued at $201.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Invest Management Llp reported 417 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Macquarie Gru Limited owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 630 shares. 2,600 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.03% or 16,190 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 6,839 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 3,295 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3,340 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Systematic Financial Mngmt LP reported 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 2,549 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,609 shares.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $9.25 earnings per share, down 5.42% or $0.53 from last year’s $9.78 per share. Y’s profit will be $133.59 million for 18.83 P/E if the $9.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.