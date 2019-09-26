Alleghany Del (Y) Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Lowered Its Holding by $1.31 Million as Stock Rose; Grubhub (GRUB) Shareholder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Increased Position

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 1,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 22,261 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.16M, down from 24,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $15 during the last trading session, reaching $795.71. About 71,776 shares traded or 1.85% up from the average. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 79.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 35,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 80,180 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25M, up from 44,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 1.87 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3,080 shares to 39,730 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 earnings per share, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99 million for 29.00 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (Call) (NYSE:MET) by 484,100 shares to 654,800 shares, valued at $32.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 30,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).