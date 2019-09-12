Alleghany Del (Y) Shareholder Brown Advisory Has Cut Holding; As Entercom Communications (ETM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Weber Alan W Has Decreased Its Position

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 93.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 4,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 325 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 4,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $765.32. About 50,431 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 122,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 252,406 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 375,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 1.65M shares traded or 8.65% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,405 shares to 173,826 shares, valued at $46.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Habit Restaurants Inc.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tailored Brands trashed after dismal Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medallia: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Jakks Pacific considers sale to Jazwares parent – L.A. Biz” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.13% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc reported 300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Citigroup accumulated 7,460 shares or 0% of the stock. 625,311 are held by Franklin Res Inc. Markel holds 4,328 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.04% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 2,214 shares. Lafayette Invs has invested 3% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 360 shares. Victory Inc holds 463,705 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Boston invested 0.74% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 62,152 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Ajo LP invested 0.35% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.03% or 120,134 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $96.22M for 27.89 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 282,915 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 124,021 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.01M shares. Kistler invested in 1,000 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 80,895 shares. Charles Schwab Management has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 153 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co accumulated 44,431 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 6,045 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Co holds 10,000 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). First Manhattan holds 0% or 691 shares. Macquarie has 206,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 336,421 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entercom: High Yield, Major Insider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Entercom and Nielsen Announce Data-driven Comprehensive Agreement – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insiders Tuned Into Entercom – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2018. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 First Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on April 30 – Business Wire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom Announces Launch of $300 Million Offering of Senior Secured Second-Lien Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $7.40 million activity.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 375,388 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20 million for 3.92 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.