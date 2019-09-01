Alleghany Del (Y) Position Held by London Co Of Virginia; As Expedia Group (Call) (EXPE) Stock Price Rose, Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $1.37 Million Its Position

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (EXPE) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 2,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 9,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 572,780 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 5,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 190,387 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.59M, up from 184,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $749.31. About 72,920 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments holds 0.02% or 10,100 shares in its portfolio. Connable Office invested 0.29% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). United Ser Automobile Association owns 5,523 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Co holds 1,430 shares. British Columbia Management reported 3,032 shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 371,257 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 57,824 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 35,350 shares. Schroder Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 24,191 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Clearbridge Ltd Liability owns 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lafayette Invs reported 12,464 shares. Northern Corp invested in 148,022 shares. First Manhattan Communication owns 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 4,599 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co stated it has 24,685 shares.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot trims full-year sales outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cars.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alleghany Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results — Notice – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msg Network Inc by 86,498 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $24.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 244,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,567 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 12,362 shares in its portfolio. Btim Corporation has 30,795 shares. 48,603 are owned by Westpac Corporation. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) owns 31,750 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 3,249 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 9,100 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 235,332 shares. First Allied Advisory invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Shell Asset Communication invested in 0.02% or 7,614 shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 4,308 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 32,441 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 13,328 shares stake. Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Jasper Ridge Prns LP has 8,187 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $536.50M for 8.84 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia Group (EXPE) Q1 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Which Internet Leaders Will Do Best (and Worst) in the Next Recession – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expedia Group Enters Oversold Territory (EXPE) – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, TRUP, LVS – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 12,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Elastic Nv.