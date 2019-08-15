Alleghany Del (Y) Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Raised Position by $2.44 Million; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Boosted Its Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 3,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 13,334 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, up from 9,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $743.09. About 50,382 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 284,206 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $107.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 93,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,862 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Co holds 0% or 7 shares. D E Shaw And reported 6,862 shares stake. Markel Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Cls Invs Ltd Co owns 13 shares. 12,818 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation invested in 3,032 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1,594 were accumulated by Ar Asset Management. Lincoln National reported 428 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 1,550 shares. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 639 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Becker Capital Management invested in 1.15% or 50,769 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 3,116 shares stake. Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 348,303 shares. Goodhaven Mgmt Lc holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 6,630 shares.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares to 547,094 shares, valued at $32.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 147,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call).