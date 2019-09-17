Alleghany Del (Y) Holder Lomas Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose; As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Value Declined, Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Lowered Position by $300,656

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 12,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The hedge fund held 11,523 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85M, down from 24,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $770.42. About 30,558 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.34. About 105,581 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25M for 36.44 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99 million for 28.08 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

