Alleghany Del (Y) Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Firstenergy (FE) Stake Increased by Causeway Capital Management Llc

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 638,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3.79M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.17 million, up from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 2.85 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 22/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Utility Personnel Continue Restoration Process Following Third Nor’easter to Impact Service Area; 18/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO SAYS 100% OF AD HOC CREDITORS IN FES AGREEMENT; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED EXPECTS MAJORITY OF CUSTOMERS TO BE RESTORED TO SERVICE BY LATE TONIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Water and Ice Available to JCP&L Customers; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Rev $3B; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – HAS APPOINTED GURMINDER SANGHA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY TO REPLACE PETERS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR FIRSTENERGY’S OH UTILITIES; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS: LETTER AFFIRMS DEACTIVATION PLANS

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 41,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 251,456 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.27M, down from 293,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $14.59 during the last trading session, reaching $782.79. About 40,872 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.54 million shares to 4.50 million shares, valued at $336.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 670,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99M for 28.53 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

