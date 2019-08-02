Alleghany Decreased Mastercard (MA) Holding by $19.98 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Lowered Its Position

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 31.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 185,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.56M, down from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $274.16. About 4.84 million shares traded or 38.84% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth

