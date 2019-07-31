Alleghany Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose; Duncker Streett & Company Holds Stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 184.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 15,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,425 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 8,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $87.87. About 1.38 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 51.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 1.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.69 million, down from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eos LP accumulated 21,620 shares or 0.82% of the stock. 86,956 were reported by Flippin Bruce Porter. Tortoise Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 31,913 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Court Place Advisors Ltd Com reported 81,799 shares. 1.39M are held by Allen Inv Management Limited Liability Com. Adams Asset Advisors Lc accumulated 36,401 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 2.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.81 million shares. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Limited holds 831,687 shares or 9.13% of its portfolio. Chase Counsel Corp has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 28,449 shares. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 75,897 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,061 shares. Hexavest holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.32M shares. 186,715 are owned by Grassi Invest Mgmt.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Great Growth, Great Positioning, Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,185 are held by Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsr has 0.02% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 6,866 shares. Natl Pension Service holds 0.18% or 625,962 shares in its portfolio. Savant Limited holds 2,875 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 36,240 shares stake. First Manhattan holds 0.16% or 365,918 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc holds 0.08% or 76,000 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 10.96 million shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 1.09% or 532,745 shares in its portfolio. M&R Cap Mgmt stated it has 700 shares. Nomura Asset Communication Ltd has invested 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Ls Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Everence Mngmt has 13,888 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Korea owns 0.17% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 503,977 shares.