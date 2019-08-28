Alleghany Cut Csx (CSX) Holding as Share Value Declined; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Holder Covalent Partners Boosted Position by $1.04 Million as Share Price Declined

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $606.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.67. About 3.52 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 744,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 3.26 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.61 million, down from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 833,103 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15 million for 16.11 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 74,500 shares to 33,400 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keane Group Inc by 68,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,044 shares, and cut its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J bought $359,065 worth of stock or 177,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.