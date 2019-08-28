Alleghany Cut Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding as Valuation Declined; Needham Investment Management Increases Position in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS)

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 45.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 88,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 193,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 17,789 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.84M, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 6.28M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.39 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Co owns 1.39M shares or 6.5% of their US portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has 0.42% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.78 million shares. Blume Cap Mgmt holds 208,869 shares or 4.38% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,380 shares. Private Ocean Lc holds 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 4,341 shares. Mackenzie invested in 0.9% or 9.36M shares. Lafayette Invests holds 0.08% or 5,364 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.76M shares. Miller Inv Mngmt LP reported 0.55% stake. Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 28,812 shares. Savant Cap Limited Co reported 19,719 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability invested in 23,353 shares or 0.22% of the stock. First Midwest State Bank Division owns 0.34% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 62,469 shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 187,035 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hardman Johnston Limited Liability Co stated it has 756,482 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings.