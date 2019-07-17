Alleghany Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; American Woodmark Has 1.46 Sentiment

American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 86 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 59 trimmed and sold stakes in American Woodmark Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 15.35 million shares, down from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Woodmark Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 42 Increased: 55 New Position: 31.

Alleghany Corp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 18.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alleghany Corp sold 6,500 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Alleghany Corp holds 28,500 shares with $50.75 million value, down from 35,000 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $984.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $9.9 during the last trading session, reaching $2000. About 1.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.70 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Friday, February 1 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, March 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $2100 target. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Wednesday, January 23. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. UBS maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 1 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 129 shares. Private Wealth Advisors holds 5,324 shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. Amer National Tx accumulated 29,070 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia accumulated 142,667 shares. Courage Miller Partners Limited holds 407 shares. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,699 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 4.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,140 shares. 25 were accumulated by Kwmg Ltd Llc. The New York-based Riverpark Advsr Lc has invested 2.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 80,272 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.36% or 4,967 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.12% or 8,317 shares. Garde Incorporated has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Amazon (AMZN) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Woodmark (AMWD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

C V Starr & Co Inc holds 30.65% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation for 114,008 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Llc owns 1.81 million shares or 6.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Management Llc has 3.94% invested in the company for 52,757 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 2.32% in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, a California-based fund reported 315,711 shares.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door creates in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name. It has a 17.49 P/E ratio. It offers cabinets in various sizes, and construction and decorative options for a range of design layouts; and turnkey installation services to its direct builder clients through a network of seven service centers.