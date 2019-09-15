Alleghany Corporation (Y) and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Contrasting side by side

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany Corporation 679 1.39 N/A 20.61 33.27 The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.41 N/A 1.09 10.26

Table 1 highlights Alleghany Corporation and The National Security Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The National Security Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Alleghany Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Alleghany Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than The National Security Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 1.2% The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.66 beta means Alleghany Corporation’s volatility is 34.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. The National Security Group Inc.’s 113.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.13 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alleghany Corporation and The National Security Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 The National Security Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alleghany Corporation has a 3.68% upside potential and a consensus target price of $800.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alleghany Corporation and The National Security Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 3.9% respectively. 1.3% are Alleghany Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.5% are The National Security Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alleghany Corporation -1.01% -1.16% 4.39% 9.96% 9.08% 10.01% The National Security Group Inc. 0% -7.17% -7.17% -29.89% -25.73% -14.37%

For the past year Alleghany Corporation had bullish trend while The National Security Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alleghany Corporation beats The National Security Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.