Alleghany Corporation (Y) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) Contrasting side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany Corporation 650 1.30 N/A 20.61 32.87 State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.16 N/A 1.46 23.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. State Auto Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Alleghany Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Alleghany Corporation is currently more expensive than State Auto Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alleghany Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 1.2% State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.74 beta indicates that Alleghany Corporation is 26.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, State Auto Financial Corporation has beta of 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alleghany Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 State Auto Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Alleghany Corporation’s upside potential is 2.01% at a $700 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.6% of Alleghany Corporation shares and 94.7% of State Auto Financial Corporation shares. Alleghany Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alleghany Corporation 2.1% 7.74% 4.67% 7.7% 16.11% 8.68% State Auto Financial Corporation -1.6% 3.27% -1.46% 2.42% 16.35% -0.71%

For the past year Alleghany Corporation has 8.68% stronger performance while State Auto Financial Corporation has -0.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Alleghany Corporation beats State Auto Financial Corporation.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.