Alleghany Corporation (Y) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Contrasting side by side

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany Corporation 662 1.34 N/A 20.61 33.27 MBIA Inc. 10 3.32 N/A -2.42 0.00

Demonstrates Alleghany Corporation and MBIA Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alleghany Corporation and MBIA Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 1.2% MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Alleghany Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.66 beta. Competitively, MBIA Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alleghany Corporation and MBIA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 MBIA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alleghany Corporation has a -5.86% downside potential and a consensus target price of $700.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.2% of Alleghany Corporation shares and 86.7% of MBIA Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Alleghany Corporation shares. Comparatively, MBIA Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alleghany Corporation -1.01% -1.16% 4.39% 9.96% 9.08% 10.01% MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6%

For the past year Alleghany Corporation was more bullish than MBIA Inc.

Summary

Alleghany Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors MBIA Inc.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.