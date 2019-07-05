Alleghany Corporation (Y) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Alleghany Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.93% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Alleghany Corporation has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.67% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alleghany Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.70% 1.20% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Alleghany Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany Corporation N/A 641 32.87 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

Alleghany Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Alleghany Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.56 1.67 2.48

Alleghany Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $700, suggesting a potential downside of -0.42%. The potential upside of the rivals is -97.99%. Based on the data shown earlier, Alleghany Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alleghany Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alleghany Corporation 2.1% 7.74% 4.67% 7.7% 16.11% 8.68% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year Alleghany Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Alleghany Corporation is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.74. Competitively, Alleghany Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.80% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Alleghany Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alleghany Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.