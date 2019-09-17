Alleghany Corporation (Y) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of Alleghany Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Alleghany Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alleghany Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.70% 1.20% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Alleghany Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany Corporation N/A 681 33.27 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Alleghany Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Alleghany Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 1.80 2.62

$800 is the average target price of Alleghany Corporation, with a potential upside of 4.68%. The potential upside of the peers is -97.73%. Given Alleghany Corporation’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alleghany Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alleghany Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alleghany Corporation -1.01% -1.16% 4.39% 9.96% 9.08% 10.01% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Alleghany Corporation has weaker performance than Alleghany Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.66 shows that Alleghany Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Alleghany Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Alleghany Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alleghany Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.