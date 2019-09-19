Alleghany Corporation (Y) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) Comparing side by side

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany Corporation 683 1.41 N/A 20.61 33.27 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.52 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alleghany Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 1.2% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Alleghany Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 0.44 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alleghany Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$800 is Alleghany Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 2.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of Alleghany Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Alleghany Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alleghany Corporation -1.01% -1.16% 4.39% 9.96% 9.08% 10.01% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62%

For the past year Alleghany Corporation was less bullish than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Alleghany Corporation beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.