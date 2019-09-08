Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 47 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 XOMA Corporation 16 13.53 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allakos Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. On the competitive side is, XOMA Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Allakos Inc. and XOMA Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively XOMA Corporation has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 43.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares and 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance while XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors XOMA Corporation beats Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.