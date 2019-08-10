Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 120.20 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Allakos Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Its competitor Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Allakos Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allakos Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 1.6% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Allakos Inc. had bearish trend while Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.