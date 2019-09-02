Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Both Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 46 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 30.9 and 30.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allakos Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Allakos Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 66.07% and its average price target is $28.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allakos Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 34.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.