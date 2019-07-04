Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 42 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.43 N/A -0.76 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. is 20.5 while its Current Ratio is 20.5. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 29.87% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allakos Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 76.4%. Competitively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year Allakos Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.