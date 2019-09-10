Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Both Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 48 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allakos Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Allakos Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Its competitor Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Allakos Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Allakos Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $12, while its potential upside is 445.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allakos Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 31.8% respectively. Competitively, 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Allakos Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.