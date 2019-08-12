Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Both Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allakos Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Allakos Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Allakos Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has stronger performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.