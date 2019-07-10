Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Since Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.35 N/A -0.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allakos Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Its competitor MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Allakos Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Allakos Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively MannKind Corporation has an average price target of $3.33, with potential upside of 187.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allakos Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85% and 30.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Allakos Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.