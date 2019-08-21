Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (:)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Insmed Incorporated (:) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 43 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Insmed Incorporated N/A 0.00 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allakos Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Allakos Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Its competitor Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Allakos Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Insmed Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares and 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Allakos Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Insmed Incorporated on 5 of the 6 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.