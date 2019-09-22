Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 51 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.41 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allakos Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allakos Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 and a Quick Ratio of 20.5. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares and 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Allakos Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.