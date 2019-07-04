Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 42 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 179.01 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allakos Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. is 20.5 while its Current Ratio is 20.5. Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Allakos Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 303.85% and its average price target is $10.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85% of Allakos Inc. shares and 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year Allakos Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.