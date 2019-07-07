Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)

Both Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 12.44 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Allakos Inc. and Flex Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 and a Quick Ratio of 20.5. Competitively, Flex Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and has 8.8 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Flex Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85% of Allakos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32% Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -20.32% weaker performance while Flex Pharma Inc. has 21.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.