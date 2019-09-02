Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

As Biotechnology businesses, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 46 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1123.66 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allakos Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Allakos Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $15.25, with potential upside of 165.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares and 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Allakos Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.