Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 39 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.38 N/A -3.69 0.00

Demonstrates Allakos Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 and a Quick Ratio of 20.5. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Allakos Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 570.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares and 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has stronger performance than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.