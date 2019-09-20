Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 50 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Allakos Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

20.5 and 20.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. Its rival Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allakos Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allakos Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 16.8%. Competitively, 3.4% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Allakos Inc. was less bearish than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.