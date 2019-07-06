Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Since Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.87 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allakos Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4 respectively. Allakos Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Allakos Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, with potential upside of 348.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85% of Allakos Inc. shares and 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6%

For the past year Allakos Inc. was less bearish than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.