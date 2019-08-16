Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Reaches $88.65 After 3.00% Up Move; Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

The stock of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.37% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.65. About 375,577 shares traded. Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has declined 13.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $4.29 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $91.31 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ALLK worth $128.76 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Equitable (TSE:EQB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Equitable has $92 highest and $83 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is -6.40% below currents $93.48 stock price. Equitable had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by IBC. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. See Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) latest ratings:

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $83 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Maintain

Analysts await Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.49 EPS, up 88.25% or $3.68 from last year’s $-4.17 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by Allakos Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.26% negative EPS growth.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company has market cap of $4.29 billion. The firm is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. It currently has negative earnings.

Equitable Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial clients in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The Company’s deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes. It has a 8.73 P/E ratio. The firm also provides single family lending products, such as mortgages for owner occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.