Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Reaches $44.09 After 3.00% Up Move; Jackson Square Partners Trimmed Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding

The stock of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.38% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 128,162 shares traded. Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.88 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $45.41 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ALLK worth $56.40M more.

Analysts await Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, up 88.25% or $3.68 from last year’s $-4.17 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Allakos Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.26% negative EPS growth.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. It currently has negative earnings.

